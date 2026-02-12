Scholarship planned to honour boy killed on Canterbury road

Alex Bennett. Photo: Givealittle

A fundraising page has been launched to create a scholarship in memory of 10-year-old Canterbury boy Alex Bennett.

Alex was hit by a car and killed just outside his Leeston Rd home last Wednesday while he was checking the mail.

Adding to the tragedy, Selwyn Times was told the driver of the vehicle involved was a mother travelling with her own children.

A Givealittle page has been set up to support Alex’s family and to establish a scholarship fund in his name.

Created by Mary Batchelar, a parent at Springston School which Alex attended, the page had raised $11,759 by Thursday afternoon.

“Alex was a beautiful, clever beyond words, amazingly kind boy who shared a special bond with mine,” Batchelar said on LinkedIn.

“He loved Minecraft and science and talking about all sorts of things.

“We are grieving tremendously for the loss of his life and for the pain and devastation his family are feeling.”

A celebration of Alex’s life for the school community was planned to be held at Springston Community Hall at 4pm today.

“The family has expressed how much they appreciate the incredible outpouring of love and support from our school whānau. This is a time to stand together and reflect on the beautiful light that Alex was in our kura (school),” a statement on the school’s social media page said.

“As we navigate this time together, please remember to hold each other close and reach out if you or your tamariki need extra support.”

Police said they could provide no further information while the investigation into Alex’s death was ongoing, and victim support had been in contact with those involved.

The Givealittle page for Alex’s family can be found here.