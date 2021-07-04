Sunday, 4 July 2021

Second body found after car goes into Canterbury canal

    1. News
    2. National

    The police dive squad has this morning found the body of a driver whose car crashed into an irrigation canal in Canterbury yesterday.

    The car went in to the water early yesterday at Pudding Hill near Methven.

    Search and Rescue staff yesterday recovered the car, which contained the body of a passenger, but there was no sign of the driver.

    The police national dive squad was called in, and found the body of the driver in the canal today, RNZ reports.

    A formal identification process is under way for both people, and inquiries are continuing.

     - with ODT Online

    RNZ
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter