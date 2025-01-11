Serious crash cuts power cut to Canterbury homes

More than 100 North Canterbury households remain without power after a serious crash near Kaiapoi.

Fire and Emergency NZ said a car hit a power pole in Butchers Road, in the rural town of Clarkville just after midnight, demolishing the pole and bringing down power lines across the road.

Firefighters from the Kaiapoi and Swannanoa brigades responded.

A St John spokesperson said two ambulances and a rapid response unit were sent to the single-vehicle crash at 12.09am.

One person was taken to Christchurch Hospital in a moderate condition, with the spokesperson referring inquiries about any other patients to police.

Police would say only that Butchers Rd was expected to remain closed between Moodys Road and Christmas Road for much of Saturday.

Lines company MainPower said power would stay off for 101 customers in the area, likely until this afternoon, while serious crash investigators remained on the scene.