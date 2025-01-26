Severe thunderstorm warning lifted for Canterbury

Photo: public domain via Wikimedia Commons

The Metservice has lifted a new severe thunderstorm warning for parts of Canterbury.

The warnings have now been lifted, MetService said just before 6pm.

Residents of the Hurunui and Waimakariri districts were told to expect the storms to bring very heavy rain and hail.

The storms were expected to hit Amberly, Rangiora, Ashley Forest, Sefton and Hanmer Springs around 5.20pm.

National Emergency Management Agency advice is to take shelter, preferably indoors but away from windows, secure loose objects, and move cars away from trees.

A severe thunderstorm watch remains in place for Christchurch, the Canterbury Plains and Canterbury High Country until 7pm.

MetService said heavy showers and thunderstorms could develop, along with a strong southerly change.