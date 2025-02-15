Sex offender lured schoolgirl with Easter eggs

Warning: This story contains details of sexual offending and may be upsetting

A man lured a young schoolgirl into his house with the promise of Easter eggs, gave her jewellery, and then indecently assaulted her after telling her that “11-year-olds should know how to make out”.

Stephen Ryder kissed the girl before touching her and then said: “I’m sorry, you probably think I’m a weirdo.”

The girl, who was on her way to school when Ryder approached her, was the second of two victims that led to the charges for which he is now behind bars.

Ryder, aged in his late 60s, was sentenced in Nelson District Court to two years and five months in prison on three charges of indecent assault on a child under 12 years of age, three charges of indecent assault on a young person aged under 16 years, plus charges of cultivating and possessing cannabis.

Now a registered child sex offender, he initially denied the charges but changed his plea once a charge of kidnapping was withdrawn.

Judge Jo Rielly said that despite his guilty pleas the court could not ignore Ryder’s efforts to minimise his conduct with a suggestion his actions were misunderstood or exaggerated.

“The combination of your words and actions are abundantly clear: that you were preying on two child victims for sexual gratification,” the judge said.

Referring to victim impact statements, she said the first victim’s father was “disgusted” by Ryder’s behaviour.

The mother of the second victim described the changes she has seen in her young daughter, the nightmares, the change in disposition, her losing interest in school and her independence being compromised.

Victims lured while biking to school

The court heard that on the morning of March 15 last year, Ryder said hello to the first victim, aged 12, as she was on her way to school.

He gestured to her to come towards him.

Ryder then moved her hair behind her ear and stroked her wrist as he held her arm, leaned closer and whispered: “You’re beautiful.”

Despite him tightening his grip on her, she was able to pull free and then told her parents, who reported the matter to the police.

Ryder’s second victim had also been noticed as she was on her way to school.

They exchanged “hellos” and she told him her name and age.

Later, Ryder told her he had Easter eggs inside his house and that he would give her one.

She followed him down the driveway and got her Easter egg, plus gifts including jewellery.

They were the types of gifts that a girl her age would probably cherish, Judge Rielly said.

Ryder told the girl not to tell her mother so she kept the items hidden at home.

On the morning of April 4 last year, she was on her way to school when she stopped to talk with Ryder who invited her inside.

She refused, but Ryder insisted.

Again, she said no, before Ryder became more forceful, grabbed her arm and held it so she felt pressured to go with him.

He then released her from his grip and she followed him to the house where once inside Ryder told her he “loved her” before hugging her.

He then kissed her on the cheek and lips in a way that his mouth covered her mouth and nose so she struggled to breathe.

Using all her strength the girl tried to push Ryder away. He then touched her indecently over her clothes, as she tried again to get away.

Ryder apologised and asked if she thought he was a “weirdo”, then said she could leave if she kissed him.

She refused before grabbing her bag and heading to school where a teacher noticed her crying.

The girl revealed what happened and the police were notified.

Judge Rielly said Ryder’s only redeeming feature when determining if credits were warranted was that he wanted to apologise to the victims.

“I hope that is the beginning of you having a level of insight that might in turn mean that you are ready for rehabilitation, which you clearly need,” Judge Rielly said.

A date for Ryder’s release would be determined by the Parole Board.

SEXUAL HARM



Where to get help:

If it's an emergency and you feel that you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

If you've ever experienced sexual assault or abuse and need to talk to someone, contact Safe to Talk confidentially, any time 24/7:

• Call 0800 044 334

• Text 4334

• Email support@safetotalk.nz

• For more info or to web chat visit safetotalk.nz

Alternatively contact your local police station - click here for a list.

If you have been sexually assaulted, remember it's not your fault. Safe to talk - He pai ki te kōreroSafe to talk - He pai ki te kōrero Sexual Harm. Do you want to talk? (2 MB) https://safetotalk.nz/ New Zealand PoliceNew Zealand Police Find Police stations by map New Zealand Police

By Tracy Neal

Open Justice multimedia journalist