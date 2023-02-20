Sheep rescued from roof after cyclone

The sheep pictured trapped on the roof. Photo: Supplied

Sheep trapped on a Hawke’s Bay rooftop by deadly floodwaters have been rescued by emergency crews.

“It looks like Massey University Emergency Response Team (VERT) managed to get the sheep safely off the roof,” an SPCA spokesperson said.

They told The New Zealand Herald the sheep were now safe with the SPCA waiting for their owners to pick them up today.

Dramatic images of the three sheep huddled on the second-storey roof were shared by the Queensland Fire and Emergency Services.

The specialist firefighters arrived in Hawke’s Bay over the weekend to join the area’s recovery effort after Cyclone Gabrielle.

Over social media the department said work was under way to gain access to homes and buildings and conduct searches.

“Our thoughts are with all victims and emergency personnel responding to this disaster.

The rescued sheep chilling in the SPCA paddock. Photo: SPCA

“We’re lending our transtasman family a helping hand, as they’ve done for us on numerous occasions in recent years.”

Gabrielle’s human toll rose to 11 yesterday, with police holding “grave concerns” for up to the same number several days after the monster weather system unleashed across large swathes of the North Island.