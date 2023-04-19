Sky's the limit for women in air force

Madie Wilson says this week has opened her eyes to the jobs on offer in the air force. Photo: RNZ

Forty teenage girls in their final year of high school, including Te Anau's Madie Wilson, are getting a taste of life in the air force this week.

They are part of a holiday programme School to Skies at the Ōhakea Air Force Base in Manawatū trying to encourage girls into aviation or science, technology and maths jobs - traditionally the preserve of men.

Ella Hou (18) from Auckland said she was keen to join the air force after taking a look on the inside.

"The air force has been completely different from what I expected it to be like. It's colourful. It's got good food. I was expecting everyone in grey, everyone to be mean. It's completely the opposite."

She and Trinity Goodier (18) also from Auckland, on Tuesday had a go in a helicopter flight simulator. Hou said Goodier was a natural.

According to a 2020 report, only about 21 percent of air force staff, and 24 percent of Defence Force workers, are women.

It is a situation familiar to Ōhakea aircraft technician Joanna Maoate, who was instructing students assembling a Grumman training aircraft at the School to Skies week.

"I work on the NH90 helicopters. I've been working there about a year now. I've really enjoyed my time here. The guys have been really good to me, even though I'm the only female around.

"I used to be part of School to Skies as well. Back in 2019, as a year 13 student who was looking to be a pilot in the air force, I did it as a way to figure out what the air force is like.

"Going through it I realised it's something that I wanted to do and it introduced me to a lot of roles that I didn't realise the air force had to offer. Everyone thinks a pilot is the only thing in the air force."

Trinity Goodier, left, and Ella Hou are keen to join the air force. Photo: RNZ

Maoate is still training as a technician. The air force wasn't taking pilots when she joined, but she plans to switch at some stage.

"I know a lot of women are intimidated by the fact of coming into the military itself, let alone being an aircraft technician. It's just about letting them know it's doable. Anyone can do it."

Seventeen-year-old Madie Wilson, from Te Anau, said she was possibly interested in a medical role in the military.

But this week had opened her eyes to mechanics jobs and air force life in general.

"My aunty and uncle were in the air force and they gave me a heads-up on what was going to happen, and I actually really really love it."

Wilson said she was impressed with the accommodation and food.

"We've had curries, burgers. We've had curry and quiche for lunch today and it's just been amazing - very healthy, strong food that gets us through the day."

They were long days too.

Joanna Maoate instructs a student learning how to attach a wheel to an aircraft. Photo: RNZ

Officer in charge of the programme, Squadron Leader Lisa Eavestaff, said it covered everything from the technical side to personal development and military experience, where students learned camouflage and other bush skills.

More than 150 girls applied for a spot on the programme, which this year included a student from the Cook Islands.

The course was free - students only had to cover the cost of getting there. And for many it was a good investment, leading to a job.

"We have a pretty good uptake of them joining the air force. We've had 35 from previous camps come join," Eavestaff said.

"It's not just about joining the air force - it's about getting more diversity into STEM and aviation roles throughout whole society.

"It's not just in the air force where we don't necessarily have that diversity. It's New Zealand-wide."