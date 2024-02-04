From snow to sizzling: Warnings as summer heat ramps up

After ferocious winds, storms and even snow in some places yesterday, blue skies are on the way for the start of the week and health officials are warning people to stay cool and hydrated.

Most of the country will experience more settled weather today.

By Monday, hot conditions return to the eastern South Island with Blenheim and Ashburton expected to reach 33C and Christchurch 30C. That’s despite heavy snow falling on Mt Hutt in Canterbury yesterday afternoon.

By Waitangi Day, hot air will arrive from across the Tasman, potentially bringing the hottest weather of the summer for some areas.

In Central Otago, where snow was seen on the hills and some people resorted to putting fires on yesterday, the heat is set to ramp up again. Alexandra has a forecast high of 29C for Monday and highs in the mid to late 20s for the rest of the week. Rain is forecast for Queenstown on Tuesday but otherwise the resort town has a week of mostly fine weather ahead.

Dunedin also looks set for a scorching sunny 29C on Monday, but has some rain forecast for Waitangi Day, and a high of 26C.

MetService meteorologist Alain Baillie said Waitangi Day would be settled and dry for many regions with mild to hot afternoons.

“It should be fine and warm for most New Zealanders – hot again for Marlborough and Canterbury. However, those south of Dunedin should prepare for a damp Waitangi Day.”

The North Island would also be warm but “within a few degrees of average”, Baillie said. Gisborne and Hastings are headed for around 30C on Tuesday.

Those visiting the Far North for Waitangi Day can also expect warm temperatures, with Kaikohe expected to reach a high of 26C.

Auckland central will experience an even warmer public holiday with a high of 27C.

The capital is forecast for a cooler day with strong northerlies and a high of 21C.

But in the week ahead, the Cook Strait, Wellington, Southland, and Fiordland will still look windier and more unsettled.

Those in Fiordland should expect heavy rain, possibly reaching warning levels, MetService said.

Te Whatu Ora is urging people to ensure they keep cool and stay hydrated during the heatwave expected to sweep Canterbury.

Canterbury Medical Officer of Health Dr Ramon Pink said while we may welcome a run of hot weather, the heat can affect us all and overheating is a condition that can prove fatal.

“It’s especially important to stay out of the sun where possible, avoid extreme physical exertion, and ensure pets and people are not left alone in stationary cars.”

“While we are all vulnerable to hot temperatures, some people are particularly at risk. This includes the elderly, infants and children, women who are pregnant, and people suffering from chronic, acute, and severe illness.”

Pink said the simplest steps to reduce the risk to our health when temperatures are high were avoiding going outside during the hottest time of the day, drinking plenty of water and avoiding alcohol and caffeine, and wearing lightweight, loose-fitting, light-coloured cotton clothes.

- additional reporting ODT Online