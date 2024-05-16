Two facing court after driving drunk - police

Two people are due to appear in court after allegedly being caught drink driving last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 41 year old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg after he had been drinking at home at 8.05pm at police checkpoint in Taieri Rd.

He was on a zero alcohol licence after a recent drinking conviction and so he would be summoned to court.

Another 55 year old man who had also been drinking at home recorded a breath alcohol level of 489mcg at about 8.30pm and he was summoned to court.

The legal limit is 250mcg.

Earlier in the evening, a 73 year old man was issued an infringement notice after recording a breath alcohol level of 381mcg at 7.45pm.

