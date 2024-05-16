Two facing court after driving drunk - police

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Two people are due to appear in court after allegedly being caught drink driving last night.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said a 41 year old man recorded a breath alcohol level of 400mcg after he had been drinking at home at 8.05pm at police checkpoint in Taieri Rd.
He was on a zero alcohol licence after a recent drinking conviction and so he would be summoned to court.
Another 55 year old man who had also been drinking at home recorded a breath alcohol level of 489mcg at about 8.30pm and he was summoned to court.
The legal limit is 250mcg.
Earlier in the evening, a 73 year old man was issued an infringement notice after recording a breath alcohol level of 381mcg at 7.45pm.