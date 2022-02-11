Southerners in court after protest arrests

Anti-mandate protesters are arrested outside Parliament yesterday. Photo / Mark Mitchell

A anti-mandate protester from Dunedin will have his sanity assessed before his next court appearance.

"I haven't had much sleep because I'm quite emotional," Matthew Brown, one of 122 people arrested and charged with trespassing on Parliament grounds yesterday, said in court today.

Brown appeared in the Wellington District Court facing two charges of wilful trespass. The court heard one of those charges relates to an incident last year.

Several others were due to appear in court today.

About 27 have been held in custody overnight because they refused to sign their bail bonds.

All are facing charges of wilful trespass and could face a maximum sentence of three months in prison or a $1000 fine. Police have not yet confirmed if protesters will face assault charges.

Those charged have travelled from as far north as Whangārei and as far south as Southland to take part in the protest on Parliament's front lawn. The occupation is in its fourth day with no end in sight.

Among those charged are:

• 19-year-old man from Wellington.

• 43-year-old man from Dannevirke.

• 57-year-old woman from Whangārei .

• 55-year-old woman from Waitākere.

• 58-year-old man from Central Otago.

• 53-year-old woman from Helensville .

• 56-year-old woman from Southland.

• 34-year-old woman from Napier.

• 40-year-old woman from Christchurch.

• 55-year-old woman from Palmerston North.

• 51-year-old woman from Hamilton.

• 31-year-old woman from Gisborne.

• 36-year-old woman from New Plymouth.

• 40-year-old woman from Southland.

• 55-year-old man from Okaihau.

Several more protesters will face charges to be filed in court today.

Dunedin-based Brown, who has elected to represent himself in court, attempted to enter a not guilty plea to his charge.

Brown admitted he had an anger problem and said his temper flared yesterday.

"My temper got the better of me yesterday, and I realise my behaviour is unacceptable."

Protesters and police in a stand-off outside Parliament. Photo / Mark Mitchell

District Court Judge Jenny Binns said she was not going to take Brown's plea today and ordered two reports be done by the courts assessing his fitness to stand trial and his sanity.

He will reappear in the Wellington District Court on March 14.

Brown will be escorted to the airport by police and was due to leave for his hometown this afternoon.

"They [the police] can buy me a coffee in there," he said. The police prosecutor said she was sure they would if he asked nicely.

Others to appear this morning include Hamilton woman Sarah Margaret Oliver, Otago man Timothy James Lerew and Southland woman Deborah Gail Racz.

The court heard those in police custody have refused to sign a bail bond, including Oliver who has been given until 3pm today to do so.

Moments before Oliver left the screen, she alleged at least two protesters had experienced police intimidation while held in the cells overnight.

Judge Binns told Oliver it was a legal requirement to sign the bail bond and if she did not sign it she would be issued a warrant.

Lerew refused to sign his bail bond initially because he was confused why he needed to be told to stay away from Parliament when he was already trespassed.

Judge Binns advised Lerew to seek legal advice and remanded him on bail to reappear on February 22.

Racz told the court she wished to not enter a plea, and said she felt she'd done nothing wrong.

Four others appeared in court earlier. More are expected this afternoon.