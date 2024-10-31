Speedway NZ 'blindsided' over Western Springs closure

Speedway has been taking place at Western Springs for 95 years. Photo: Getty

Speedway New Zealand says it was "blindsided" by a decision to move the speedway away from Auckland's Western Springs.

On Wednesday, Auckland councillors voted 11-8 to spend $11 million upgrading Waikaraka Park in Onehunga which will now host the event from 2025.

Speedway New Zealand president Lani Thompson told Morning Report they supported the upgrade of Waikaraka Park but never agreed to close Western Springs.

"We were left in the dark... We have been left out of the loop completely so we're still trying to catch up."

While there were rumours the speedway would leave Western Springs, key stakeholders weren't consulted, Thompson said.

"Until you have it from officialdom, it's just rumour really and speculation."

She said they felt blindsided about being shut out of "one of our oldest and dearest tracks".

Speedway New Zealand representatives met Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown on Tuesday when it caught wind of the vote.

"It would appear that it is final; however, we're still playing catch-up to find out how this has all come about," Thompson said.