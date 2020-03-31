State of National Emergency extended

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare. Photo: RNZ

The State of National Emergency has been extended for another seven days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

It was put in place last week as New Zealand prepared to go into a level 4 alert and can be extended as many times as necessary.

Civil Defence Minister Peeni Henare said early this afternoon extending it ensures the Government has all the powers needed to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Each week, Director of Civil Defence Emergency Management Sarah Stuart-Black will provide the minister with advice on whether the State of National Emergency should be extended again.

There are 589 cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand as of Tuesday lunchtime. One person has died.

New Zealand is in its sixth day of level-4 alert status - a full lockdown for at least four weeks.

Only essential services will remain open and movement is restricted. People should only have physical contact with those in their household. Those who live alone can have contact with a single member of a household for support.

The country was put in a National State of Emergency on March 25 for at least seven days.

Last week, Stuart-Black said powers under a national state of emergency would "enable us to be able to close or restrict access to roads or public places, remove or secure dangerous structures or materials, provide rescue, first aid, food, shelter, conserve essential supplies, regulate traffic, dispose of fatalities in terms of people that have passed away or animals, enter into premises to rescue people or save lives, evacuate premises or places, remove vehicles and vessels, requisition equipment and materials and assistance".