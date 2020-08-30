Stevedore dies after accident in Auckland

Photo: RNZ

A man has died in a workplace accident at a Ports of Auckland facility.

Police said emergency services were called to the scene in the suburb of Parnell about 2.15am today.

The Ports of Auckland said a stevedore was fatally injured while working on a ship at the Fergusson Container Terminal.

St John ambulance said the man died at the scene.

The port's chief executive, Tony Gibson, said the company was "absolutely devastated" and was providing support to the victim's family and all staff.

Gibson said because an investigation was ongoing it would not provide any further information at this time.

Maritime New Zealand would lead the health and safety investigation because the accident happened on a ship, he said.

Police said inquires were ongoing and WorkSafe had been advised.