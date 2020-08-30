Sunday, 30 August 2020

Stevedore dies after accident in Auckland

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: RNZ
    Photo: RNZ
    A man has died in a workplace accident at a Ports of Auckland facility.

    Police said emergency services were called to the scene in the suburb of Parnell about 2.15am today.

    The Ports of Auckland said a stevedore was fatally injured while working on a ship at the Fergusson Container Terminal.

    St John ambulance said the man died at the scene.

    The port's chief executive, Tony Gibson, said the company was "absolutely devastated" and was providing support to the victim's family and all staff.

    Gibson said because an investigation was ongoing it would not provide any further information at this time.

    Maritime New Zealand would lead the health and safety investigation because the accident happened on a ship, he said.

    Police said inquires were ongoing and WorkSafe had been advised.

    RNZ

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter