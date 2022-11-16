Summer Covid wave could hit 11k cases a day

Covid cases could peak at 11,000 cases and 100 hospital admissions a day over summer, health officials say.

Authorities have also lowered the age of eligibility for a second Covid booster for Māori and Pacific Islanders to 40 and above.

Deputy director-general of health Dr Andrew Old said during a live update at Middlemore Hospital in Auckland today that after four weeks of steady increases, the past two weeks had seen Covid cases plateau.

He said hospitalisations were increasing, however.

He said the BA.5 Omicron sub-variant still accounted for the majority of cases.

Old said the outlook for summer, with more people travelling and a mix of new variants, “ remains uncertain”.

Modelling showed cases over summer could peak up to over 11,000 cases a day and 100 hospital admissions a day, Old said.

This mirrored the infection rates recorded in July during the Omicron second wave.

“If you’re due a booster my message for you today is book it in before you go on holiday,” Old said.

He said for anyone who got the virus, staying home was the most effective to stop it spreading.

Dr Andrew Old. Photo: RNZ

People going on holiday should have a kit with RATs and medicine.

He said reinfections made up 20 percent of new cases.

Three factors would dictate the future of Covid-19 in New Zealand: waning population immunity, new variants and behaviour, he said.

The increase in cases was a reminder to remain vigilant, Te Whatu Ora Interim National Medical Director Dr Pete Watson said.

He said the health system was continuing to experience ongoing pressure.

At Middlemore there were 280 people in hospital for more than seven days.

Ministry of Health Chief Science Advisor Ian Town. Photo: Jed Bradley

Watson said they were working on strengthening hospital discharge to relieve pressure on emergency departments, and training those who stepped up to work in the Covid-19 vaccination programme to enter the workforce

They were also focusing on training more doctors.

He said more than 1900 health workers had applied to work in New Zealand under new immigration programmes set in July.

Watson reminded people to call Healthline if they were unsure of how urgent their condition was, and that simpler conditions were better treated by GPs.

“In coming months we are likely to see a high prevalence of Covid-19, but we will get through like we always have,” Watson said.

Ministry of Health Chief Science Advisor Ian Town said 650,000 people have received their second booster.

“A big shout out to New Zealand who are getting ready for summer and are getting their booster,” he said.

Māori and Pacific Islanders aged 40 and above from Friday were eligible for a second booster, Town said.

He said the recommendation has been made because these groups are at higher risk of getting the virus and being hospitalised.

The age of eligibility remains 50 for everyone else.