Teacher who groomed students named

Whanganui High School. Photo: Google Maps / Supplied

A Whanganui High School teacher who groomed two students can now be named as Jason Shepherd.

Shepherd was sentenced to 10.5 month's home detention in October 2024 after pleading guilty to charges of grooming for sexual conduct with a young person and meeting following grooming.

His offending took place over a four years while he worked as a secondary school teacher.

The victims were aged 12 and 13 when they first met Shepherd.

"The strength and bravery from these victims who came forward to assist in the prosecution of this offender cannot be overstated," Detective Sergeant Carey Priest said.

"Police worked closely with the victims of this offending, their families, and the Teaching Council to ensure that Shepherd was held to account.

"We know it can be incredibly difficult and at times distressing to report or talk about incidents of this nature, but we would like to reassure any victims of sexual offending that we take these matters seriously.

"Police has a number of officers and detectives dedicated to these cases, and we will ensure you have a safe space to report offending in confidence."

Where to get help:

Need to Talk? Free call or text 1737 any time to speak to a trained counsellor, for any reason.

Lifeline: 0800 543 354 or text HELP to 4357.

Suicide Crisis Helpline: 0508 828 865 / 0508 TAUTOKO. This is a service for people who may be thinking about suicide, or those who are concerned about family or friends.

Depression Helpline: 0800 111 757 or text 4202.

Samaritans: 0800 726 666.

Youthline: 0800 376 633 or text 234 or email talk@youthline.co.nz.

What's Up: 0800 WHATSUP / 0800 9428 787. This is free counselling for 5 to 19-year-olds.

Asian Family Services: 0800 862 342 or text 832. Languages spoken: Mandarin, Cantonese, Korean, Vietnamese, Thai, Japanese, Hindi, Gujarati, Marathi, and English.

Rural Support Trust Helpline: 0800 787 254.

Healthline: 0800 611 116.

Rainbow Youth: (09) 376 4155.

OUTLine: 0800 688 5463.

If it is an emergency and you feel like you or someone else is at risk, call 111.

Sexual Violence

NZ Police.

Victim Support 0800 842 846.

Rape Crisis: 0800 88 33 00.

Rape Prevention Education.

Empowerment Trust.

HELP (Auckland): 09 623 1700, (Wellington): 04 801 6655.

Safe to talk: 0800 044 334.

Tautoko Tāne Male Survivors Aotearoa.

Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests (SNAP) 022 344 0496.