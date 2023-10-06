Teen charged with manslaughter over Canterbury street racing death

Adam Michael Rapson appears in the Christchurch District Court. Photo: NZ Herald

An 18-year-old learner driver has been charged with the manslaughter of a teen killed in a crash in North Canterbury.

Police were called to a report of illegal street racing activity in Fernside just before 4.45am on September 17.

Canterbury rural area commander Inspector Peter Cooper earlier said the car fled the scene and police pursued the vehicle for a time but stopped “due to the manner of driving and the urban environment”.

The car was found shortly after, crashed into the side of a home on McIvor Place in Rangiora after hitting a tree.

Zara Mitchell, 18, was killed in the crash. Photo: Facebook

One of the four passengers in the vehicle, Zara Mitchell, 18, died at the scene.

Adam Michael Rapson earlier appeared at the Christchurch District Court before Judge Quentin Hix, facing four charges.

The charges included dangerous driving causing death, failing to stop for police, being an unaccompanied learner driver, and driving a car that had been ordered off the road by an order in writing before new evidence of vehicle inspection had been obtained for and displayed on the vehicle.

This morning, police announced they had filed three new charges against Rapson - manslaughter and two charges of dangerous driving causing injury.

Rapson is due to reappear in the Christchurch District Court on October 17.