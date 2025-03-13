Protesters fined for walking on motorway

Make New Zealand Great Again protesters on State Highway 1, Auckland. Photo: Jessica Hopkins / RNZ

Police have fined 20 people for walking on Auckland's motorway during a protest led by Destiny Church leader Brian Tamaki last November.

Members of the convoy caused long delays on State Highway 1 as they made their way to the Auckland Domain for a 'Make New Zealand Great Again' rally.

Police Superintendent Naila Hassan said they identified 20 protesters who were on foot on the motorway, taking enforcement action against them.

"We believe the actions of the group posed serious safety risks to themselves and other motorists using the network at the time," she said.

Protesters were issued infringement notices with a fine of $250 for being a pedestrian on the motorway.

Destiny Church said it did not organise the protest, and was unaware if infringement notices had been issued or not.

The fines came a day after four people were arrested over a protest linked to Destiny Church at an Auckland Pride event last month. Police arrested four people as part of their investigation into a protest at the Te Atatū Community Centre.

Officers had been investigating complaints about protesters' actions on February 15. Around 30 adults and young children had to be barricaded into a room in a library in West Auckland, when a group linked to Destiny Church tried to drown out a children's event taking place at the centre as part of the annual festival.

Police said eight victims filed complaints with police which had been "thoroughly investigated" in recent weeks. There were also six witnesses who supplied statements.