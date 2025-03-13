NZ not among Ukraine coalition of the willing: Collins

Judith Collins. Photo: RNZ

The government says New Zealand is not among a group of about 15 countries that have committed to join the coalition of the willing on Ukraine.

A New Zealand attache was among military officials from about 30 countries who have been meeting in Paris.

France later said about 15 countries had expressed interest in discussing a new security architecture, and Britain said it was accelerating work on the coalition, Reuters reported.

Defence Minister Judith Collins said in a statement on Thursday that "New Zealand has not been asked to provide security guarantees at this point".

The talks in Europe were scheduled to carry on, with a leaders' summit on Saturday and further meetings of officials next week.

"New Zealand Defence is participating in discussions about possible post-conflict support for Ukraine," Collins said.

Any decision would ultimately be up to Cabinet.

"New Zealand continues to support Ukraine's efforts to defend itself from Russia's illegal and unjustified invasion."

Finland said it would definitely be part of any "coalition of the willing".