Teen charged with murder over Northland stabbing

A 14-year-old boy is due in Whangārei Youth Court today charged with murder after a man suffered fatal stab wounds in the Bay of Islands last night.

Police said emergency services were called to a tavern on Ōpua Paihia Main Rd, State Highway 11, about 11pm.

They found a 22-year-old man on the ground outside with critical stab wounds. Despite efforts from St John staff, he died en route to hospital.

The stabbing was thought to have occurred during an altercation.

Detective Senior Sergeant Geoff McCarthy, of Northland, said inquiries were continuing and a scene examination was still being completed.

Police would be going door-to-door in the area in coming days to talk to business owners and residents.

He urged anyone with information to call Kerikeri police on 105.

The name of the victim would be released once all next-of-kin had been informed.

Police would not comment further because the matter was now before the court, he said.

The scene is about 200m north of the Roadrunner Tavern but the pub was closed at the time and it is not known where the group had come from or where they were heading.