Wednesday, 29 May 2024

Teen driver caught doing 'absolutely crazy, idiotic speed'

    1. News
    2. National

    Photo: NZTA
    Photo: NZTA
    A Christchurch teenager has had his impounded and been charged with dangerous driving after he was caught at an “absolutely stupid” speed on a city motorway.

    Constable Scott Agnew had just finished writing a ticket about 12.55pm yesterday when a Holden Commodore came “screaming down the Southern Motorway” at more than double the legal speed limit. 

    “It was an absolutely crazy, idiotic speed.

    “There are a lot of people on that motorway at 1pm on a weekday - a crash at that speed would have been catastrophic.”

    The vehicle was then located at a car park in Rolleston, where police found two witnesses yelling at the suspected driver while he checked a damaged wheel.

    “This was a horrendous speed, putting other road users at extreme risk.

    He’s very lucky, as are all the other people who were on that road with him," Const Agnew said.

    “As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you.”

    An 18-year-old Christchurch man is due to appear in court on a charge of dangerous driving.

    His car has been impounded for 28 days and his licence will be suspended.

     