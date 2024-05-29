Teen driver caught doing 'absolutely crazy, idiotic speed'

Photo: NZTA

A Christchurch teenager has had his impounded and been charged with dangerous driving after he was caught at an “absolutely stupid” speed on a city motorway.

Constable Scott Agnew had just finished writing a ticket about 12.55pm yesterday when a Holden Commodore came “screaming down the Southern Motorway” at more than double the legal speed limit.

“It was an absolutely crazy, idiotic speed.

“There are a lot of people on that motorway at 1pm on a weekday - a crash at that speed would have been catastrophic.”

The vehicle was then located at a car park in Rolleston, where police found two witnesses yelling at the suspected driver while he checked a damaged wheel.

“This was a horrendous speed, putting other road users at extreme risk.

He’s very lucky, as are all the other people who were on that road with him," Const Agnew said.

“As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you.”

An 18-year-old Christchurch man is due to appear in court on a charge of dangerous driving.

His car has been impounded for 28 days and his licence will be suspended.