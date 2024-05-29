Teen driver caught doing 'absolutely crazy, idiotic speed'

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Constable Scott Agnew had just finished writing a ticket about 12.55pm yesterday when a Holden Commodore came “screaming down the Southern Motorway” at more than double the legal speed limit.
“It was an absolutely crazy, idiotic speed.
“There are a lot of people on that motorway at 1pm on a weekday - a crash at that speed would have been catastrophic.”
The vehicle was then located at a car park in Rolleston, where police found two witnesses yelling at the suspected driver while he checked a damaged wheel.
“This was a horrendous speed, putting other road users at extreme risk.
He’s very lucky, as are all the other people who were on that road with him," Const Agnew said.
“As a driver, the decisions you make impact not only you and those in your vehicle, but everyone else on the road around you.”
An 18-year-old Christchurch man is due to appear in court on a charge of dangerous driving.
His car has been impounded for 28 days and his licence will be suspended.