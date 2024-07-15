Teens arrested after Christchurch shoe shop burglary

Four teenagers are set to appear in the Christchurch Youth Court on Monday after a Cashel St shoe shop was broken into early on Sunday.

Police were called to the store about 2.15am when the burglar alarm was activated after the youths allegedly smashed the glass and took several items.

Christchurch Metro Area Commander Superintendent Lane Todd Todd told Chris Lynch Media the youths were aged between 14 and 16.

The charges against them include burglary, unlawfully getting into a motor vehicle and willful damage.

About 15min after the burglary, Todd said the teens were spotted in a vehicle on Bridge St, Bromley, about 2.30am.

The driver failed to stop for police when signalled to pull over. Road spikes were deployed at the Pages Rd and Rowan Ave intersection to stop the vehicle.

“The car was successfully spiked ... and police soon located the vehicle, with one young person inside, on Idaho Place, Burwood,” Todd told Chris Lynch Media.

The other teens were also found in the Burwood area.

“This incident highlights the value of a well-equipped security system; the store’s burglar alarm led to security and Police being alerted quickly, allowing us to act swiftly and identify and locate those allegedly responsible," Todd said.