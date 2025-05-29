Teen's meaty shoplifting haul 'totalled thousands'

Police recovered about $800 worth of groceries which were returned to the Manukau supermarket. Photo: NZ Police

Police say a thief bagged nearly $1000 worth of groceries before they tracked him down in Auckland last week.

There were multiple reports of a man shoplifting from a Manukau supermarket last Saturday morning and police said he took "a lot of meat products" before fleeing in a vehicle.

In a statement, Inspector Warrick Adkin said they found the vehicle a short distance away and about $800 worth of groceries which were inside were returned to the supermarket.

He said officers discovered the same person had been involved in shoplifting at a Three Kings supermarket an hour earlier.

"Further enquiries revealed this male has allegedly been involved in numerous shoplifting or theft incidents this year, totalling several thousand dollars."

A 17-year-old appeared in Manukau Youth Court on May 24 facing multiple shoplifting-related charges.