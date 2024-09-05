'They should be put into hard labour': 93-yr-old's car dumped in river

Bluey Duncan standing in the Amberley resthome car park where his Mazda Demio was when it was stolen. PHOTO: ROBYN BRISTOW

Bluey Duncan is distraught - and carless - thanks to thieves who stole his wheels from outside the Amberley Resthome and Retirement Studios in Canterbury.

His little Mazda Demio was found in the Waipara River bed a few days after it was taken late last month, but now it is now a wreck.

And Bluey doesn’t know "which way to turn".

He said if his insurance tells him it is not able to be repaired, the only way he can replace his wheels would be with a "cheap one".

"I am 93 years old and those so-in-sos doing a thing like this means I have got to the stage of thinking, 'What’s the use of owning a car'?

"I had only re-registered (it) two days before."

Bluey's car was parked in the car park near the front door of the rest home, tucked in beside garden foliage nose first off Hilton Drive.

"It was 7.30pm at night and they would have had to back the vehicle out of the position it was in."

He believes police know the "young ones" who stole his vehicle but holds out little hope of them getting "what they deserve" because of their age.

"They should be put into hard labour and get blisters on their hands. We have to get tough," said Bluey, who came down from Havelock to Amberley.

"I have worked hard to keep New Zealand moving as a marine engineer.

"I have had my ups and downs and what have you.

"Life hasn’t been easy for the past 30 years, and I lost my wife a couple of years ago after 66 years of marriage.

"And now for this to happen - I am pretty upset."