Saturday, 7 December 2024

Three killed in central North Island crash

    Three people are dead and two have been critically injured after a crash involving four motorbikes in the central North Island.

    Police were called shortly after 8am to Utiku, south of Taihape, after four motorbikes and another vehicle crashed on Saturday.

    A St John Ambulance spokesperson said two people had been airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

    NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1 was closed between Mangaweka and Taihape and detours were in place.

    The road was expected to be closed for several hours and motorists should expect significant delays.

    RNZ