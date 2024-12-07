Three killed in central North Island crash

Three people are dead and two have been critically injured after a crash involving four motorbikes in the central North Island.

Police were called shortly after 8am to Utiku, south of Taihape, after four motorbikes and another vehicle crashed on Saturday.

A St John Ambulance spokesperson said two people had been airlifted to Wellington Hospital in a critical condition.

NZ Transport Agency said State Highway 1 was closed between Mangaweka and Taihape and detours were in place.

The road was expected to be closed for several hours and motorists should expect significant delays.