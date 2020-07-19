Photo: Getty Images

There are three new Covid-19 cases in New Zealand today - two are in managed isolation in Waikato and the third is in Christchurch.

The number of active cases in New Zealand is now 25, the Ministry of Health.

The first case is a man in his 30s, who arrived in New Zealand on July 14 from Afghanistan flying via Doha.

The second is also a man in his 30s, who arrived in New Zealand on 14 July from Pakistan flying via Dubai.

"Both positive results were from day 3 tests," the Ministry of Health said today.

"Both returnees, and the family of the second case, were transferred last night from Waikato to the Auckland quarantine facility."

The third case is a woman in her 70s, who arrived in New Zealand on June 30 from India.

She was already in quarantine in the Chateau on the Park in Christchurch after a family member tested positive from a day 3 test. The woman remains in quarantine.

Today's three new cases takes New Zealand's total to 1203.

None of the current patients require hospital-level care.

"Yesterday our laboratories completed 1365 tests. Our seven-day rolling daily average number of tests is 1984," the ministry said.

The total number of tests completed in New Zealand to date is 442,488.

On Saturday, there was one new case of Covid-19 in managed isolation, a man in his 50s who arrived in the country on July 12 from Central Africa via Tanzania, Doha and Brisbane.

He is now in an Auckland quarantine facility.