Three seriously hurt after bus crash in Bay of Plenty

Several people have been injured, including three seriously, in a bus crash in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

It is understood the bus went off the side of the road, in Broadlands, between Rotorua and Taupō, shortly before 7.30am

A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said four ambulances, a helicopter and a rapid response unit were at the scene and paramedics were assessing up to 30 people.

Two people had moderate injuries, and the rest had minor injuries or were unharmed, he said.

Diversions are in place off Broadlands Rd at Ohaaki Rd and Vaile Rd, and are expected to remain in place for some time.

A second helicopter was on its way.