Bus crash passengers had just arrived in NZ

Up to 13 people have been injured after a bus carrying Tongan workers rolled at Broadlands, between Rotorua and Taupō, this morning.

Police said the bus was the only vehicle involved in the crash, which happened at the Broadlands Rd and Allen Rd intersection, just before 7.30am.

Ten of the injured were airlifted to hospital, including three with serious injuries and two with moderate injuries.

Five others had minor injuries, police said in a statement.

Immigration New Zealand's Pacific manager Mike Sorensen said the bus had been carrying 30 RSE workers from the Pacific, who were taking part in the Recognised Seasonal Employer programme.

"We can confirm that the accident involved ... workers who had arrived in New Zealand earlier this morning and were travelling to Hawke's Bay to start work with their employer, Mr Apple," he said.

"We understand 13 of the workers were taken to various hospitals, and some of them are expected to be discharged later today [Sunday], and transported to Hawke's Bay."

Another 17 of those from the bus had carried on to Hawke's Bay after the crash.

Sorenson said Immigration New Zealand would continue to provide assistance and support to those involved.

The road was expected to be closed for some time, but police said diversions were in place at Ohaaki Rd and Vaile Rd.