Ticket chaos at Laneway music festival

Concertgoers arrive to today's Laneways Festival in Auckland. Photo: Screenshot / Instagram / Laneways NZ

Music fans are venting their frustration online after a Ticketek glitch stopped them at the gates to Auckland's Laneway Festival.

Social media users excited to attend the festival today have written that they've been unable to access their tickets in the Ticketek app.

"Are there going to be refunds for the people who're missing half the day because your apps not working? It's been hours and still stuck outside the venue," one commenter on Facebook asked.

"The line is long and sweaty made even worse by the stage being right there but behind a big black fence," an RNZ reporter on the scene said.

This year's festival includes English singer Charli XCX, British pop rock icon Beabadoobee as well as Laneway Festival alumni Clairo, UK dance star BICEP, alternative pop artist Remi Wolf and dance floor euphoria expert Barry Can't Swim.

Concertgoers wait in a queue at today's Laneway Festival in Auckland. Photo: RNZ

Others were frustrated that the tickets were restricted to the Ticketek app and could not be downloaded separately.

"It's really annoying how all major events now [require] you to have a shoddy app to view the ticket rather than just allowing you to have a pdf," a Reddit user complained.

"I guess we can just hang out around the fenceline?"

In an Instagram post, Laneway apologised for the mishap and said it had been resolved.

"We apologise that the Ticketek App went down and caused issues with ticket access, this should now be resolved and tickets are appearing in the app," the company said.

It said backup tickets had later been sent out via email.

A Ticketek spokesperson apologised for the delay.

"Ticketek apologises to any fan who may have experienced a delay in accessing their tickets for the Laneway Festival in Auckland," they said in a statement.

"The issue impacted a small number of fans who had not saved their tickets in their digital wallets and was resolved earlier today."