Toxic spill in North Canterbury creek

Photo: ECan

Bullies and tuna/eels have been affected by a factory discharge in to Saltwater Creek in North Canterbury.

Environment Canterbury is responding to the spill with an incident response team on its way.

ECan reports the spill is from a large factory east of the Ashley township, and that it is toxic to fish and other aquatic life.

It appears the spill, which was a wastewater product of processing timber, "appears to have stopped".

People are being warned to "avoid contact" with water in Saltwater Creek, and the estuary, and not to fish, whitebait or harvest mahinga kai.

They should also ensure animals did not go near the water.

ECan is asking anyone who sees affected wildlife, to not touch it, and call 0800 765 588.

An update will be provided once the team has assessed the site.

- By Robyn Bristow