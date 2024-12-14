Weather prompts fire warning in Canterbury

Firefighters at the scene of the Bridge Hill blaze last weekend. Photo: Supplied/ Canterbury Fire and Emergency

Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) is reminding people in Canterbury to take particular care not to spark new wildfires, with hot and windy weather expected this weekend.

The caution follows a week of wildfires at Bridge Hill, Kirwee, West Melton and Burnham, which threatened properties and burnt through hundreds of hectares of scrub and forest.

The entire region was now in a restricted fire season, meaning all outdoor fires now needed a permit.

A Fenz spokesperson said a specialist drone crew carried out thermal imaging at the Bridge Hill fireground on Friday night, and firefighters had been working to cool and extinguish several hotspots Saturday morning.

Crews would continue to patrol and extinguish hotspots at Bridge Hill through the weekend.

An additional crew was also working on a smouldering slash pile near State Highway 73, so drivers in that area may notice smoke, they added.

At the Burnham fireground, firefighters identified multiple hotspots in the pine trees alongside State Highway 1, and were working on these on Saturday.

Fenz general advice:

- All of Canterbury and Mid Canterbury is in a restricted fire season.

- No outdoor fires without a permit.

- Anyone who has a permit must check the conditions - they will include a warning against lighting a fire in windy conditions.

- Check old burns for signs of heat - there is a risk they can reignite.

- Take extra care with hotworks like grinding and welding that generate sparks.

- Have water on hand, stay away from long grass and where possible do the hotwork in the cool of the morning.

- Activities like mowing can also cause sparks - stay alert.

- Go to www.checkitsalright.nz for details about fireworks bans and how to use things like braziers safely.

- Call 111 immediately if you see signs of fire.