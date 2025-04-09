Wayne Brown admits using phone while driving

In this screenshot of the Transport, Resilience and Infrastructure Committee livestream, Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown can be seen driving while on a video call. Photo: Screenshot / Auckland Council

Police are investigating Auckland Mayor Wayne Brown for taking a video call on his phone while driving.

During a livestream of the council's transport committee meeting last Thursday, the mayor - who was tuning in remotely - could be seen turning on his camera to question Auckland Transport officials about the council's submission on the government's proposed time of use charging legislation.

After Brown spoke, transport committee chairperson Andy Baker said to him: "Thank you, happy driving."

A spokesperson for the mayor told RNZ that he attended the meeting online, for the most part, at home.

"Recognising the importance of the discussion, he continued to listen on his phone while driving to his next engagement, hands-free.

"While it is standard practice to have your camera on when speaking during committee, he recognises this wasn't appropriate and apologises for the error in judgement."

Police said they were made aware of the video yesterday.

"Police enquiries are in the early stages to establish the circumstances in relation to this video. We are in the process of collating this information and making enquiries, which will determine the next appropriate steps."

They confirmed that Brown could face a $150 fine and 20 demerit points for the offence.