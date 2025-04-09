23-year-old charged with murder over pensioner's death

Simon Bird was found dead at his property last week. Photo: Supplied

Police have charged a man with murder following the death of a 65-year-old in the Wellington suburb of Northland last week.

Simon Bird was found dead at his outside his Albemarle Road home on Tuesday.

Police said a 23-year-old has been charged with murder and was due to appear in Wellington District Court on Wednesday.

"This is a positive development for his family and friends, but there are still many unanswered questions that we are working hard to answer," said Detective Inspector Nick Pritchard.

"A scene examination is ongoing at Mr Bird's Albemarle Road home, and we are still want to hear from anyone who might be able to help.

Pritchard told reporters the body was found after a friend requested a welfare check.

Bird was last seen alive on 27 March at 5pm, and police were now trying to piece together his movements between leaving his workplace in the central city, and when his body was found, said Pritchard.

"Mr Bird was last seen alive on Thursday 27 March, and we need to hear from anyone who saw suspicious activity in the vicinity of Albemarle Road that day."

Occupants of homes surrounding the address said they barely saw the man and another said they believed the property had only changed tenants in the last three or four months.

Police said he was a "fairly private person, and we don't know a lot about Mr Bird."

They wanted to hear from people who had interacted with him over the past few weeks, to try and build a picture of his life.

Bird's vehicle had also been recovered, and would undergo a forensic investigation - but how the vehicle fitted into the investigation was yet to be determined.

"We also want to speak to anybody who knew Mr Bird, as well as those who saw him, or his vehicle in the last week," said Pritchard.

"This includes any CCTV or dashcam footage you may have of him or his silver Honda Odyssey."

Police previously said they had brought in 15 extra investigators to help with the case load.

Bird was the vice-president of the Wairarapa Racing Club and described by friends as a person who "lit up the room".

The club's general manager, Matthew Sherry, said the club was in shock following the loss of their vice-president.

"He was a club stalwart and and loved by many," Sherry said.

"He will be sorely missed."

Family member Christina Bird announced the death on behalf of the family on Facebook.

"It is with heavy hearts and sadness that our family announce the sudden passing of Simon Bird. A fiercely loyal, kind, and funny person, he will be missed beyond what words can explain," she said.