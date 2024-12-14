South has lowest meth use, highest MDMA consumption

File photo

Northland has the highest consumption of methamphetamine in New Zealand, with nearly 2000 milligrams per day per 1000 people.

'Southern' - comprising Otago and Southland - has the lowest consumption of methamphetamine but it has by far the highest MDMA consumption, with over 500 milligrams per day per 1000 people.

Northland also has the lowest consumption of MDMA.

Results from across New Zealand also show weekly methamphetamine use in the third quarter of this year had more than doubled compared to the previous year.

The Drug Foundation's executive director Sarah Helm said historically there was a focus on Northland when methamphetamine was introduced to New Zealand, which is why consumption was higher, but said this was the highest volume seen since the testing programme started in 2018.

NZ Drug Foundation Executive Director Sarah Helm. Photo: RNZ

Methamphetamine use equated to an estimated weekly social harm cost of $34 million.

MDMA and cocaine use on the rise

Across New Zealand, MDMA use increased by 22 percent compared to the previous year.

Cocaine use also increased by 86 percent, averaging an estimated 5.5 kilograms per week.

Tāmaki Makaurau is the cocaine capital of New Zealand, with 350 milligrams per day per 1000 people. The next closest region was Bay of Plenty, with just over 150.

Helm said the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime have been warning of an international increase in production of methamphetamine and cocaine for some time.

Cocaine in particular had become more prevalent after Covid, she said.

There were more supply channels for both methamphetamine and cocaine too, Helm added.

However, she said 32 percent of cocaine checked by the Drug Foundation was not what the person thought it was.

"We have in recent times seen things like boric acid mixed in with cocaine," Helm said.

"I've used (boric acid) as an ant poison - it's toxic to humans."

She said heroin had also been brought in by people who believed it to be cocaine too.