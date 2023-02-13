Tracing under way after measles case confirmed

Measles is a very serious illness that spreads very quickly, much faster than Covid-19. Photo: NZ Herald

A case of measles has been confirmed in New Zealand for the first time since an outbreak in 2019.

Potential exposure events include supermarkets, hotels and a major music festival.

The Director of National Public Health Service, Dr Nick Chamberlain, said the man was affected overseas but did not become infectious until he was in New Zealand.

He is self-isolating and contact tracing is under way.

Between Sunday, February 5 and Saturday, February 11, there were a number of public exposure events when the measles could have been spread, said Te Whatu Ora.

These are:

Countdown, Quay St, Auckland: February 6 from 6.30pm to 7pm

Pharmacy at Quay Park, Auckland CBD: February 9 from 2pm to 3.30pm

Blue Haven Hotel, Tauranga: February 5 to 6, checked out 1am on February 6

Lolo Authentic Turkish Kitchen, Mount Maunganui, February 6 from 1pm to 2pm

Charter bus to That Weekend festival: February 5, 2.30pm

That Weekend festival: February 5 from 3.30pm to 11.30pm

Charter bus to Tauranga from That Weekend festival: February 5, 11pm to February 6, 12.30am

The General Cafe, Mount Maunganui: February 6 from 11am to 12.30pm.

Chamberlain warned that measles was a very serious illness that spreads very quickly, much faster than Covid-19.

“We ask anyone present at these exposure events to stay alert to symptoms of measles and check if they are immune,” he said.

“You should ring Healthline on 0800 611 116 if you aren’t immune and may have been exposed.”

Symptoms can include a fever, cough, runny nose and sore and watery “pink” eyes. These are followed by a blotchy rash.

If you catch measles you’re infectious four days before and until four days after the rash appears.

Chamberlain said it was inevitable that we would have further cases of measles in New Zealand, and Te Whatu Ora had been preparing for this for some time.

“We know how infectious measles is from the last outbreak in Auckland and Northland,” Chamberlain said.

“The most important thing that people can do to protect themselves is to ensure they and their tamariki are immunised. Vaccination is safe and effective.”