Transpower won't say why tower fell over

Northland lost power after a tower fell near Kumeu. Photo: Kawakawa Electrical Ltd

Transpower is refusing to talk about why a transmission tower fell over, cutting off Northland's power for hours, until a full investigation has been done.

Its chief executive Alison Andrew told Morning Report work was being done on the tower when it fell, not the power circuit itself.

But she says now is not the time to "distract" workers with an investigation.

"It's just extraordinarily unhelpful to focus and push that at the moment, given we want to focus all our resources on restoring power."

"[It's] speculation, it's very easy and interesting ... doesn't actually help get power back up right now, we need to focus the people in the field on restoring [power].

Photo: RNZ / Peter de Graaf

Meanwhile Transpower is asking Northland to conserve power as they work to fully restore service to the region.

Thousands of people had their power cut on Thursday after a pylon tower fell over with about 200 homes still in the dark on Friday morning.

Power is still on limited supply meaning that there's risk of further outages particularly around peak usage this morning.

Meanwhile, Energy Minister Simeon Brown was currently travelling to Te Tai Tokerau and says getting answers about the outages is a top priority.