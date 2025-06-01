Passenger thrown from car in fatal Auckland crash

A man was killed and another thrown from a car after it flipped on to its roof in a late-night crash on Auckland's State Highway 16, leaving four others injured.

Police became aware of a car on its roof in the citybound lanes of Point Chevalier shortly after 11.05pm on Saturday.

One person had been thrown from the vehicle and another was found dead trapped inside it.

Four people were taken to hospital, two in a serious condition and two in moderate condition.

The Serious Crash Unit have examined the scene, and the motorway was reopened around 3.20am.