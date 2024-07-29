Trial begins for retired surgeon accused of killing wife

Photo: RNZ / Simon Rogers

The High Court jury trial of a retired eye surgeon charged with murdering his wife starts in Auckland today.

Pauline Hanna was found dead in the Remuera home she shared with her husband in April 2021.

The 63-year-old was a director on the former Counties Manukau District Health Board.

Her death was treated as unexplained for more than a year, while police investigated.

Police charged Philip John Polkinghorne with murder 16 months after his wife's death.

Now 71, Polkinghorne's bail conditions have allowed him to live either at his home in Remuera or a beach house.