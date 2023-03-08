Trio charged with murdering Auckland dairy worker

Flowers and tributes outside Rose Cottage Superette in Sandringham after worker Janak Patel's death on November 23. Photo: NZ Herald

Three men are now charged with the murder of Auckland dairy worker Janak Patel.

Henry Fred and Shane Tane, who were initially charged with robbery, are now jointly charged, along with a third man, with the murder of Patel at the shop in the suburb of Sandringham, which sparked a nationwide outcry last year.

Their charges were upgraded from robbery.

Frederick Hobson can now also be named as the man who was initially charged with murder.

He has pleaded not guilty to the murder, as has Henry Fred.

Tane has yet to enter a plea to the murder charge.

Fred’s robbery charge was also upgraded to aggravated robbery.

All three men had their appearance at call-over at the High Court in Auckland before Justice Sally Fitzgerald.

Janak Patel was looking after the dairy for its owners and had recently got married. Photo: supplied

Tane is set to appear in the High Court next week, where he is expected to enter a plea.

Hobson and Fred are to appear in court on May 10 for a call-over ahead of trial.

Their trial date is set for five weeks beginning in May 2024.

Patel, who was newly married, had recently moved from Hamilton with his wife to look after the dairy while its owners were out of the country.

The couple had dreamed about running their own business, mourners were told at his funeral, which was attended by then Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.

The 34-year-old’s death sparked a large outcry among small business owners and workers across the country, many calling for the Government to do more to combat crime.