Truck hit by train at level crossing

The Hoskyns Rd level crossing in Rolleston. Photo: Supplied

A train collided with a truck and trailer unit this morning at a level crossing in Rolleston.

Police were notified of the crash at the Hoskyns Rd crossing at 5.45am on Friday.

"It appears the train has collided with the trailer of the truck," a police spokesperson said.

"The Hoskyns Rd/railway intersection was blocked for a short time – it re-opened around 6.30am."

The spokesperson said there were no injuriesd reported after the crash.