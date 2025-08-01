Tsunami advisory still in effect for Chatham Islands

A tsunami advisory alert for New Zealand has been lifted two days after a powerful earthquake in Russia.

The 8.8 magnitude tremor on the far eastern side of Russia triggered tsunami warnings and alerts for nations near the Pacific Ocean.

In an update at 8am today, the National Emergency Management Authority said beach and marine tsunami conditions were observed across the east coast of New Zealand last night, but they have now subsided to strong and unusual currents.

The national advisory for the North and South Islands has been lifted, although strong and unusual currents will continue for the next 20 to 48 hours.

The National Advisory for a beach and marine threat remains in place for the Chatham Islands, 862km east of Christchurch.

"Strong currents and surges can injure and drown people. There is a danger to swimmers, surfers, people fishing, and anyone in or near the water close to shore", NEMA advised.

"People in or near the sea in the following areas should move out of the water, off beaches and shore areas and away from harbours, marinas, rivers and estuaries."

Another update regarding the Chatham Islands was expected this afternoon.

AREA UNDER THREAT:

The CHATHAM ISLANDS.

- Allied Media