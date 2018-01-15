TVNZ reveals surprise new Breakfast host

Hayley Holt will replace Hilary Barry on Breakfast. Photo: New Zealand Herald

Hilary Barry is moving to Seven Sharp - and Hayley Holt is taking her place on Breakfast.

TVNZ this morning confirmed rumours Barry will host Seven Sharp after the departure of Mike Hosking and Toni Street at the end of last year.

The network is yet to announce her co-host for the show's return in February.

But TVNZ's confirmation of Holt as her replacement on Breakfast alongside co-host Jack Tame came as a surprise.

Holt, who has plenty of presenting experience from her time fronting Prime TV's The Crowd Goes Wild, told TVNZ the role felt "surreal".

"I've watched the programme for years and it feels slightly surreal to know I'll be hosting the show alongside Jack in a week's time," she said.

"I hope he knows what he's in for."

The news comes as The Project, Seven Sharp's prime time current affairs competitor on Three, prepares to return to screens tonight.

That's three weeks before Seven Sharp's return. One of this week's guests is Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern.