Two bodies found at scene of Far North quad bike accident

A quad bike crashed Saturday evening in the Far North. Photo: Getty Images/file

Two bodies have been recovered following a quad bike accident in the Far North Friday night, police said.

Emergency services were called to Peria, east of Kaitāia, just after 5pm Friday when the bike, which reportedly had six people on it, crashed into a swimming hole in the swollen Waikāinga Stream.

Four people were able to make it out of the water and were taken to hospital with minor to moderate injuries, but two others were not found.

A rāhui has been put in place on the Waikainga Stream from Shepherds Road to the Peria Saleyards Bridge.

Earlier today, Far North Mayor Moko Tepania said it was terrible to learn of the crash.

"Any loss of life, or any accidents, or anyone going missing in any community in Aotearoa is obviously going to be terrible so just really hoping that our search and rescue can find our missing whānau members."

The accident occured near the small community of Peria. Photo: Google Maps/screenshot

"Just really tragic to hear of this ... up here in the Far North over the summer season."

While he had not had any calls with any residents in Peria yet, Tepania said he knew that the community there would be "devastated".

"This area is really quite remote and really tight-knit as well so I know they will be incredibly anxious at this time."

He said the district council would offer any support they could to affected communities.

Tepania said it was a timely reminder for people to take extra care over the summer period.

Police said support is being offered to those involved.