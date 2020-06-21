Two critical after Canterbury crash

The incident occurred south of Christchurch early today.

Seven people have been injured, including two critically, after a horror crash in rural Canterbury early today.

A "suspicious" car travelling through Rolleston just south of Christchurch brought the attention of police at 4.22am.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, starting a pursuit that was abandoned soon after "due to the nature of driving".

Around 17 minutes later, the car was found more than 30kms away by police on Bridge St in Rakaia.

It appears that the car had struck a fence and rolled.

Police have confirmed there were eight people in the car.

A spokeswoman for St John says they got the call at 4.39am from police.

Two helicopters and at least three ambulances were sent to the scene.

She confirmed to the Herald seven people were rushed to hospital, including two in critical condition. Four others have serious injuries while another is in a moderate condition.

A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and Bridge St could remain closed for some time.