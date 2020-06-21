Sunday, 21 June 2020

Two critical after Canterbury crash

    1. News
    2. National

    A risk assessment tool is used, which looks at the threat including exposure to the public,...
    The incident occurred south of Christchurch early today.
    Seven people have been injured, including two critically, after a horror crash in rural Canterbury early today.

    A "suspicious" car travelling through Rolleston just south of Christchurch brought the attention of police at 4.22am.

    Officers tried to stop the vehicle but it took off, starting a pursuit that was abandoned soon after "due to the nature of driving".

    Around 17 minutes later, the car was found more than 30kms away by police on Bridge St in Rakaia.

    It appears that the car had struck a fence and rolled.

    Police have confirmed there were eight people in the car.

    A spokeswoman for St John says they got the call at 4.39am from police.

    Two helicopters and at least three ambulances were sent to the scene.

    She confirmed to the Herald seven people were rushed to hospital, including two in critical condition. Four others have serious injuries while another is in a moderate condition.

    A police spokesman said inquiries were ongoing and Bridge St could remain closed for some time. 

    NZ Herald
    Comment now

    Add a Comment

    Local journalism matters - now more than ever

    As the Covid-19 pandemic brings the world into uncharted waters, Otago Daily Times reporters and photographers continue to bring you the stories that matter. For more than 158 years our journalists have provided readers with local news you can trust. This is more important now than ever.

    As advertising drops off during the pandemic, support from our readers is crucial. You can help us continue to bring you news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter

    explore-dunedin2.jpg