One dead after Christchurch apartment fire

One person is dead after an apartment fire in Christchurch this afternoon.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the suburb of Sydenham at 4:05pm after reports of a fire alarm sounding and the smell of smoke.

Four crews responded and the blaze, on Korimako Lane, was contained at 4:35pm.

Police initially said one person was in a serious condition after the blaze, but in an update about 7.40pm they advised a person had been taken to hospital in a critical condition and had died there.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson said a fire investigator was at the scene this afternoon, and police this evening said inquiries were continuing.

- Allied Media/RNZ