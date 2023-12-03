Sunday, 3 December 2023

Two critically injured in motorbike crash in Christchurch

    Two people have been critically injured in a motorbike crash in Christchurch.

    Emergency services were called to a single motorbike crash on Hackthorne Rd, Cashmere about 5pm on Saturday.

    “Two people were transported to hospital in a critical condition and traffic management was in place at the scene,” a police spokeswoman said.

    The pair’s conditions had “stabilised” overnight, and an investigation into the crash was under way.

    NZ Herald