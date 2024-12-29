Two die in central North Island crash

Two people were killed in a crash on State Highway 1 at Mangaweka Sunday. Photo: Supplied

Two people have died in a two-vehicle crash north of Mangaweka today.

Police were alerted to the crash on State Highway 1 near the intersection with Ruahine Road around 12.42pm.

Police confirmed that two people have died, and three others have been taken to hospital.

The accident would raise the unconfirmed holiday road toll to nine.

State Highway 1 between Waiouru and Bulls is closed to southbound and northbound traffic, with diversions in place via State Highway 4 and 49, while the Serious Crash Unit is attending the scene.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as the detour is expected to add around two-and-a half-hours of travel time.

The accident comes as many travellers are on the roads before the New Year's holiday.

A staff at a cafe near where the crash happened said the cafe was full of customers for at least an hour and a half.

Georgia Coleman, who works at the Dukes Roadhouse cafe, said it was mostly people who got stuck in the traffic.

"Everyone's just trying to work out what's going on, like obviously reading news articles, working out how long they're going to have to be waiting and like, sorting out plans and stuff like that."

Coleman said the roads were empty by about 3pm as most have left to take detours.

Hato Hone St John confirmed two ambulances, a first response unit, two helicopters and an operations manager were dispatched to the scene.

The crash brings the holiday road toll, which runs from December 24 to January 5, to nine.