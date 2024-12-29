Northland crash brings holiday road toll to seven

One person has died in a two-vehicle crash in the Far North, police say, bringing the holiday road toll to seven.

The serious crash about 4pm Saturday blocked State Highway 10 at Waipapa near Kerikeri.

Police were alerted to the crash between Pungaere and Kapiro roads.

One person died at the scene and another was flown to hospital with serious injuries, while four others have minor injuries.

The road was closed for some time while police investigated the accident but reopened on Saturday night.

Earlier Saturday, a motorcyclist died in a crash in Murupura.

On Friday night a man was killed in what police have described as a "vehicle incident" in Napier. No other details have been released.

The official holiday period runs from December 24 to January 5.

Twenty-two people died on the roads during the same Christmas holiday period last year, 2023-2024.