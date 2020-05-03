Two new cases of virus, number in hospital grows

There are just two new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand today.

Both of today's new cases are linked to the St Margaret's Hospital & Rest Home cluster in Auckland.

Both cases were household contacts of an employee at the rest home, the Ministry of Health said this afternoon.

The total of confirmed and probable cases in this country is now 1487 - "85 per cent of all confirmed and probable cases are now considered as recovered".

There are no more deaths.

Eight patients remain in hospital, though none are in intensive care.

This has increased on yesterday's numbers where there were only five people in hospital.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield said today's case numbers were "encouraging" but there was no room for complacency..

"It's crucial that all New Zealanders stay vigilant and follow the guidelines of physical distancing, keeping to our bubbles, practicing good hand hygiene and if you're unwell, staying away from others and seeking medical advice," Bloomfield said.

"Today's numbers are encouraging but we can't take them for granted. As I said last week, we all have a part to play.

"We're now nearly a week into Level 3 and while there could be some excuses early on, everyone should now be more familiar with the rules, both around increased retail activity and our own social interactions.

"It's been concerning to see some behaviours continue into the weekend and ultimately, this could slow a move to Level 2.

"Continuing to be vigilant will be key in supporting a move down to Level 2 as soon as possible."