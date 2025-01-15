Two rescued as fishing boat sinks

The fishing boat which two men were rescued from sinks in the Hauraki Gulf. Photo: Facebook/Kawau Volunteer Coastguard via RNZ

Two men have been rescued after a fishing trawler sank suddenly in Auckland's Hauraki Gulf.

The trawler was returning to port when it started taking on water near Moturekareka Island, just south of Kawau Island, just before 9pm on Tuesday.

A spokesperson for the Kawau Volunteer Coastguard said the skipper raised the alarm and turned the vessel towards shore.

However, the trawler sank so quickly only the bow was still above water when the rescue boat arrived.

The two fishermen on board, who were shocked but unhurt, had already made it to safety on a yacht anchored nearby.

The Coastguard crew transferred the men to a second trawler that arrived later at the scene.

The spokesperson said it was "a salutary lesson" that disaster at sea could happen very quickly.

He urged boaties to avoid the Kawau Bay area due a large amount of debris floating on the surface, including nets and boat parts.

Vessels that were caught in a net or holed by floating debris could end up in the same situation, he said.

The call for help came in at 8.49pm and a volunteer crew was at the dock and ready to go within 35 minutes, he said.

He described it as "a great response" on the part of volunteers and also passed on "big thanks to the other boats that helped".