Two-storey Canterbury home destroyed by fire

Photo: Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade

A two-storey house near Rolleston was badly damaged by a fire last night.

Fire and Emergency NZ crews with multiple tankers were called to the house on Springston Rolleston Rd about 5.45pm on Thursday.

No one was injured in the blaze, but the structure was already well alight by the time crews arrived at the scene.

Crews from the Lincoln, Rolleston, Wigram, Leeston and Dunsandel stations battled the blaze.

Firefighters remained at the scene until just before midnight.

Lincoln Volunteer Fire Brigade Richie Bee said the blaze was reported by a Hato Hone St John ambulance crew who were in the area.

They saw black smoke from the road. They called Fenz and went to investigate the cause.

Bee said firefighters managed to save a classic car parked in the garage before the blaze spread to the structure.

Bee said no one was home at the time of the blaze.

He said the occupants were out for dinner and a neighbour called them to check they were okay and say their house was on fire.

Bee said the blaze was initially too intense for firefighters to enter the house.

Part of the house collapsed about 5min after the crews arrived, he said.